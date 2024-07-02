Massachusetts

Police investigating daylight stabbing in Taunton

At least one person was stabbed on Paul Bunker Drive on Tuesday afternoon

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a daylight stabbing in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Taunton police said they responded around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a stabbing on Paul Bunker Drive. They said at least one person was stabbed.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police, and additional details will be released as they become available.

