Police Investigating Homicide in Lawrence

The victim's name has not been released.

A homicide investigation is underway in Lawrence, Massachusetts, after a man died following an assault on Friday morning.

Lawrence police were called to an address on Broadway around 9:44 a.m. for a reported assault and battery in progress, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.

An adult male was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No further information was immediately available. The district attorney's office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

