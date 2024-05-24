Boston

Police investigating incident near Storrow Drive

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Storrow Drive near Ebersol Field around 10:26 p.m. Thursday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police responded to Storrow Drive in Boston late Thursday night to investigate a reported assault.

Massachusetts State Police had extremely limited information but confirmed troopers responded to Storrow Drive eastbound near Ebersol Field around 10:26 p.m. for an assault.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Video from the scene showed several troopers and detectives on scene, walking around with flashlights appearing to look for evidence on the ground. Yellow police tape was put up around the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, a suspect or further details on what happened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This story will be updated when we learn more

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us