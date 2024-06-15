One in custody after shot fired outside Mansfield public safety building

A person suspected of firing a gunshot at someone outside the public safety building in Mansfield, Massachusetts, was taken into custody Friday night, police said Saturday.

The investigation began when someone walked into the lobby at the town's Public Safety building and said they were shot at as they tried to drive into the parking lot, according to Mansfield police. An officer who was outside also reported hearing the shot.

Investigators identified a potential suspect and vehicle, which they found outside a home on Erick Road.

The MetroLEC Special Tactics and Response unit, including crisis negotiators, were called in to try to speak with the person inside the home. After detectives were granted a search warrant, crisis negotiators were able to convince the person to surrender without further incident.

More details, including the identity of the person and what led up to the situation, were not immediately available.

