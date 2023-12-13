Police investigating theft of boa constrictor snake from Petco in Westford

Police say they are investigating the theft of a boat constrictor snake from a Petco store in Westford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Westford police said a Colombian Red Tailed Boa was stolen from a display at the Petco in Cornerstone Square around 12 p.m. Tuesday by a male suspect. They said it appears the suspect was working with two females who were distracting one of the Petco employees while he took the snake.

Westford police released surveillance images of the male suspect and the two females on Wednesday morning.

Anyone who recognizes any of the three individuals or who has any information about the incident at Petco is asked to call Westford police at 978-399-2345.