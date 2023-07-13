Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
North End

Police investigation in Boston's North End neighborhood

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A police investigation was underway overnight in Boston's North End neighborhood.

Investigators with the Boston Police Department were seen overnight looking into an incident along Hanover Street.

An area was blocked off by police tape as authorities conducted their investigation.

NBC10 Boston has contacted Boston police to learn more about the investigation, and so far has received a response.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More North End news

Sumner Tunnel Jul 6

Sumner Tunnel closure enters second day, as leaders continue ‘Ditch the Drive' push

North End Jun 28

New details in case of lawyer charged in string of Boston rapes

This article tagged under:

North End
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us