1 Dead in Weymouth Shooting

One person was shot and killed and three others were hospitalized early Sunday following an incident in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's office, the shooting victim who died was found in a parking lot in an apartment complex inside Union Point, the site of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station.

NEW: Norfolk DA says 4 people in total were sent to the hospital. 1 person is dead in a shooting at an apartment complex in Weymouth. The victim who died was found in the parking lot when police got to the scene. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/3RZKLgCuWq — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) January 31, 2021

Weymouth Police said there is no danger to the public at this time. No arrests have been made.

Two other people were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds and one person was transported due to another medical issue.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.