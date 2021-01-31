Local

Weymouth

1 Dead in Weymouth Shooting

Four people were sent to the hospital as a result of the incident

By Jake Levin

One person was shot and killed and three others were hospitalized early Sunday following an incident in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's office, the shooting victim who died was found in a parking lot in an apartment complex inside Union Point, the site of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station.

Weymouth Police said there is no danger to the public at this time. No arrests have been made.

Two other people were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds and one person was transported due to another medical issue.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.

