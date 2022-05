A police investigation was underway in Medford, Massachusetts, police said Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the investigation, in which investigators had taped off a home on Emery Street.

Medford police, confirming the investigation, only said that the public was not being asked to avoid the area.

NBC Boston has reached out to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office for comment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article will be updated when more information is available.