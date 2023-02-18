Police K-9s Called to Crime Scene in Dorchester After Person Shot

A shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Saturday night has drawn a large response from law enforcement.

At least two police K-9s were seen alongside numerous officers at a crime scene that had been partitioned off with yellow police tape near Fermoy Heights Avenue and Shandon Road. Several surrounding streets have been blocked off to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

Boston police confirmed one person was shot but said they had no information on the victim's condition. There was also no word on a possible suspect.

Video from the scene showed detectives going door-to-door, and walking around with flashlights. There were multiple evidence markers on the ground near a pergola, situated on a sidewalk next to a playground and basketball court.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is active and ongoing.

This developing story will be updated.