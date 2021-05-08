Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge

Police: Killed Cat in Cambridge Bound and Shot

Police are asking for the public's help after a cat was found dead in Cambridge, Mass., bound with masking tape and shot multiple times

By Lara Salahi

Cambridge MA police generic stock photo
NECN

An investigation is underway after a cat was found dead in Cambridge, Mass., bound with masking tape and shot multiple times.

An Animal Control Officer with the Cambridge Animal Commission responded to a call about a crying cat underneath a car on Hurley and Sciarappa Street around 8a.m. on Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the cat, whose hind legs were bound with masking tape, died at the scene.

Police described the cat as a young male mostly black and shorthaired, with patches of white on its face, neck and paws.

A necropsy performed by a pathologist at Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain showed a large portion of the cat’s fur was missing, and that it suffered multiple BB gunshot wounds across its face and body, according to police.

Police are now asking for the public's help as they investigate who is responsible, and urging pet owners in East Cambridge to keep their pets indoors.

The MSPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an animal cruelty conviction.

Pet adoption Apr 30

Bidens Say New Cat Will Join Them at White House Soon: ‘She's Waiting in the Wings'

tiger king Apr 30

A Year on From ‘Tiger King,' Proposed US Law Aims to Better Protect Big Cats

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us