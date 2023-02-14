Local

MEDFORD

Police Seek Suspects Accused of Stealing Elderly Woman's Wallet Inside Medford Supermarket

Police said the suspects worked together to create a distraction, before swiping an elderly woman's wallet while she was shopping at a local Wegmans

By Susan Tran

Medford Police Department

Police in Medford, Massachusetts, have launched a search to find three people who allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet in a Wegmans supermarket.

Surveillance footage from inside the store appeared to show the three suspects— one woman and two men — working as a team to select and then target a victim on Jan. 27 at around 3:15 p.m.

The trio was seen wandering around the produce section of the grocery store, appearing to pick out food, but at times it looked like they were pointing out shoppers. Then, they appeared to pick an elderly woman.

A man in a beige knit hat appeared to ask the victim something, while it appeared the woman went to the purse sitting in her cart, took the wallet out, and then walked off. Her back was facing the camera, so it was hard to make out what happened, but she appeared to walk back around the post, and bring the elderly victim back to the spot.

The victim appeared to pick up the wallet off the floor.

Investigators said they did a similar "distraction theft" in the parking lot.

Police asked that anyone who recognizes them contact authorities.

