‘I Could Not Believe It': Customers Head to Medford Dunkin' Where Ben Affleck Commercial Was Shot

One Super Bowl commercial has regulars at a Dunkin' in Medford, Massachusetts, buzzing on Monday.

The chain ran its first-ever Super Bowl ad on Sunday, with Ben Affleck, long vocal for his love of Dunkin', working at the drive-thru. Jennifer Lopez also made a cameo.

"Ben was not there to serve me, so I didn't know what to do," Dick Ryan said with a laugh. "I had to go to Dunkin's, so I thought I would go to the one that JLo went to."

The commercial was shot on Jan. 10 at the Medford location. Workers say they were given the heads-up about a week before, but ordered not to tell anyone.

Regular customers were just as surprised.

"It is crazy! Like, of all the Dunkin' Donuts for them to choose, they chose this one," Clarissa Summons said. "I could not believe it, honestly."

Bobby Saulog of the Andrew Wilson Agency helped cast the commercial and says the whole production came together fast.

"They did a huge casting on this thing," he said. "From my understanding, he had complete creative control of the talent, of everything, directoring, where it is going to be."

Sam Adams also ran a Super Bowl ad, part of the popular "Your Cousin From Boston" campaign, showcasing "a brighter Boston." The ad imagines a world where Boston is nicer and New Englanders and New Yorkers get along — and where former Celtics star and renowned trash-talker Kevin Garnett is the bestselling author of "Don't Talk Trash, Spread Love."

"It is funny taking the negative stereotypes of Boston and turning them on their ear," Doug Gould, a Boston University professor and former advertising executive, said Monday. "People love to hear the Boston accent."

Gould knows Super Bowl commercials. He co-produced two critically acclaimed ads. He says Boston remains intriguing for those outside of New England, a fact that plays well in ads.

"I think it is a characterization of humans that is funny, and to be candid, if you come to Boston, it is not inaccurate," he said.

Regular customers at Dunkin' in Medford say they're willing to share the restaurant with Affleck and Lopez anytime.

"I thought it was good. I like to see Boston on my TV," Jenine Thresher said. "We didn't have the Patriots, but at least we had Ben and Jen."