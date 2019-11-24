2 Missing Boston Teens Found Safe

The pair were known to spend time in the area near Downtown Crossing

By Alec Greaney

11242019 boston missing teens
Boston Police Department

Two teenagers who were reported missing on Sunday have been located safe and sound, police said.

The pair was initially reported missing after last being seen by their families on Saturday November 23, 2019.

The two 13-year-olds, Elisabeth Sanchez of Dorchester and Brian Vila of Brighton, were believed to be together, according to the Boston Police Department.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

Elisabeth is described as white-Hispanic, about 5'0", 100 lbs., with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Brian is a Hispanic male, about 5'6", weighing 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike high-top sneakers.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should contact District D-14 Detectives at 617-343-4256 or District A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4328. Anonymous may be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us