2 Missing Boston Teens Found Safe

Two teenagers who were reported missing on Sunday have been located safe and sound, police said.

The pair was initially reported missing after last being seen by their families on Saturday November 23, 2019.

The two 13-year-olds, Elisabeth Sanchez of Dorchester and Brian Vila of Brighton, were believed to be together, according to the Boston Police Department.

Elisabeth is described as white-Hispanic, about 5'0", 100 lbs., with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Brian is a Hispanic male, about 5'6", weighing 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike high-top sneakers.

