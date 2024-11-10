Police looking for man in connection to package theft in Brookline

Brookline

Brookline Police say the theft took place on Park Street on October 17.

Authorities in Brookline, Massachusetts are looking for a man in connection to a package theft.

According to authorities, the man was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, carrying a white and blue plastic bag.

If you have any information about this man, call Brookline Police at 617-730-2236

