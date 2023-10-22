Police looking to find suspect in relation to assault in Roxbury

Authorities are looking for the public's help to find a person in relation to an aggravated assault that happened on Friday, October 13.

Boston Police say the incident took place in the area of 218 Blue Hill Avenue at around 2 p.m.

The person is described by police as a black woman, from 30 to 40 years old, wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants with two white stripes down the leg, and black slides.

Authorities say she frequents the area of Dewey Street and Blue Hill Avenue.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call (617) 343-4275.