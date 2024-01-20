Massachusetts

Police officer shot in Wilbraham

Massachusetts State Police say an officer with the Wilbraham Police Department was hospitalized after being shot while responding to a call on Old Carriage Road

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer was shot while responding to a call Saturday in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

State police said the incident happened at a home on Old Carriage Road. The officer was taken to an area hospital.

State police say the suspect is still believed to be barricaded inside. That person's condition was unknown as of late Saturday night.

A roadblock has been set up and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

Stay with NBC10 Boston for more as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettswilbraham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us