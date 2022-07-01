Local

Boston Pops

Police, Robots and All, Prep for Boston Pops' Big July 4 Return

Thousands of people are expected for the first fireworks show at the Hatch Shell since the start of the pandemic

By Kirsten Glavin and Asher Klein

It takes a big effort to keep the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular safe — and this July 4, that includes a bomb squad robot dog.

Roscoe, one of two robotic dogs now working for the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad, was being used at the Charles River Esplanade during safety preparations Friday.

Thousands of people are expected for the first fireworks show at the Hatch Shell since the start of the pandemic. But this year brings some changes from how the show was held before 2019.

The area will be closed to the public on July 3, so no one will be able to see the dress rehearsal. Safety officials also asked people coming to see the show on Monday travel light, and weapons, alcohol, backpacks and glass containers are all prohibited.

"Please carry as little as possible, only what you need," said Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe, an underscretery of homeland security, at a briefing Friday.

Roscoe, a Massachusetts State Police robotic dog, is part of the team keeping the Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular safe this year.

State police say they'll have uniformed and plain clothed officers around the Esplanade, a unit in the river and police dogs besides Roscoe the robot.

