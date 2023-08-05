Police search for driver who hit 2 motorcyclists in Revere

Police in Revere, Massachusetts, are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two motorcyclists last month.

The crash happened July 22 on Lee Burbank Highway near the Shell station, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Authorities are looking for an SUV that is believed to be a dark color. It was traveling north at the time of the crash.

The vehicle hit a motorcycle, injuring both of its riders.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

One of the survivors, Marco Montenegro, told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra a black SUV was speeding when it hit them and left them for dead.

"I want justice done," he said in Spanish. "This accident has changed my life, and it's going to take a long time to recover."

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-284-1212 Ext. 60334.