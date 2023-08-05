Local

Police search for driver who hit 2 motorcyclists in Revere

Marco Montenegro says a driver fled and left him for dead after hitting the motorcycle he was riding on July 22 in Revere, Massachusetts

By David De Matteis

Revere Police/Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra

Police in Revere, Massachusetts, are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two motorcyclists last month.

The crash happened July 22 on Lee Burbank Highway near the Shell station, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Authorities are looking for an SUV that is believed to be a dark color. It was traveling north at the time of the crash.

The vehicle hit a motorcycle, injuring both of its riders.

One of the survivors, Marco Montenegro, told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra a black SUV was speeding when it hit them and left them for dead.

"I want justice done," he said in Spanish. "This accident has changed my life, and it's going to take a long time to recover."

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-284-1212 Ext. 60334.

