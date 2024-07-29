Police searching for 2 boys who escaped Maine youth prison, fled in stolen car

Police in South Portland, Maine, say they are continuing to search for two boys who escaped from a youth prison over the weekend and fled in a stolen car.

South Portland police said in a press release Saturday that the two youths escaped from Long Creek Youth Development Center around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Long Creek is the state's only youth prison.

Immediately following the escape, police said they responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery with the threat of a firearm at a parking lot on Liberty Lane. No weapon was shown.

The two boys fled in the stolen vehicle, a white Honda Civic with Maine license plate number 401BBK.



Police have issued warrants for their arrest on charges of robbery, theft and assault. The boys identities are not being publicly released due to confidentiality laws, but they have been entered into New England and national databases to alert other law enforcement agencies to stop and hold them if located.

The two boys were last seen in Biddeford around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, poice said. The stolen car has since been recovered.

The Maine Department of Corrections has activated its Fugitive Investigation Apprehension Team and has established a command post to coordinate efforts. Federal, state and local authorities, including the U.S. Marshals, are assisting in the search. The circumstances surrounding the escape are also under investigation.

Anyone who believes they have seen the boys is asked to report the sighting immediatley by calling 911 or 207-874-8575.