Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Police Searching for Missing Chelsea Woman

Karisa Melanson of Chelsea, Massachusetts, has not been seen since leaving her home on Jan. 10

Chelsea Police

Authorities in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week.

Police said that 38-year-old Karisa Melanson is believed to have left her home voluntarily on Jan. 10, and that she frequents Lynn, Saugus and Revere.

Melanson is not thought to have a cellphone with her, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police describe Melanson as a 5'7, 140-pound white woman with brown hair. She has piercing in her ears and possibly her nose.

When she was last seen, Melanson was wearing black leggings, Ugg boots and a sweater.

Foul play is not suspected and Melanson is not believed to have left under duress, police said. Authorities added that she may seek treatment if she is detoxing from drug use.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

First Alert Weather 5 hours ago

Winter Weather Returns: Messy System On The Way Bringing Snow, Sleet and Heavy Rain

TikTok 6 hours ago

Mass. Lawmaker Wants to Ban TikTok on Government Devices

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-908-6046.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing personChelsea
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us