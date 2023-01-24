Local

Police Searching for Nashua, NH Man Last Seen Over a Week Ago

Victor Varela Colindres, 24, of Nashua, was last seen in the late evening hours on Jan. 15

Nashua NH Police

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Nashua, New Hampshire, man who has been missing for over a week.

Nashua police said Victor Varela Colindres, 24, of Nashua, was last seen in the late evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 15. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Colindres was reported missing on Jan. 19. Since that time, police said his family has not had any contact with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or disappearane is asked to call Nashua police at 603-589-6136 or 603-589-6106. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Nashua police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

