New Hampshire

Police Searching for NH Man, 76, Accused of Having Child Pornography

Police say they were investigating a child sex abuse images case on July 12 when they found Paul Patsalis apprently rubbing or touching a 5-year-old girl's back

By Sophie Reardon

Police are looking for Paul Patsalis, 76,. He is accused of child sex abuse in Rochester, New Hampshire.
Rochester New Hampshire Police Department

A 76-year-old New Hampshire man is wanted on suspicion of having images showing child sex abuse as well as simple assault.

Paul Patsalis, of Rochester, is wanted on felony and misdemeanor charges, local police said Wednesday. He was last seen Tuesday in the New Hampshire city.

Rochester police said Patsalis was spotted Monday at the Rochester Commons while officers were investigating a child sex abuse images case. He was talking to a 5-year-old girl while holding her stuffed animal and apparently touching or rubbing her back.

When confronted, Patsalis fled in a black, four-door Volkswagen Passat, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Rochester police at 603-330-7128. Anonymous tips can be left with the Rochester Crime Line by calling 603-335-6500 or texting CRIMES (274637) with the message TEXT4CASH and the tip. Police are offering cash rewards for any information that leads to someone being arrested.

