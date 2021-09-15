Police Searching for Robber Who Held Up Convenience Store, Escaped on BMX Bike

A man robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Blackstone, Massachusetts, Tuesday, before riding off on a BMX bike, police said, asking for the public's help finding the robber.

The armed robbery took place about 5:50 p.m. at the Emmanuel Mart on Main Street, Blackstone police said Wednesday. The robber rode up on a multi-colored BMX-type bicycle from Blackstone Street.

Surveillance footage showed the robber wearing a black ski mask. They rode off on the bike on Blackstone Street, police said.

"Any residents that live along Blackstone Street that happen to have exterior security cameras that may have captured images or videos of the suspect, please contact the Blackstone Police Department," police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call 508-876-5847 or submit a tip online here, police said.

Police didn't say if anyone was hurt or how much money was taken in the robbery.