Police seek East Boston woman missing since Monday

Boston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman from East Boston.

Alba Fernandez, 57, was last seen Monday, being heard from around 6:30 p.m. that day.

Fernandez is described as a 5'11 white Hispanic woman who is about 220 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.

Authorities did not say what Fernandez was wearing when she was last seen, but they released a photo of her.

Police note that Fernandez suffers from mental health complications.

She is known to frequent the areas of Logan International Airport, the East Boston branch of the Boston Public Library and Bremen Street Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4808 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left online, by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting "TIP" to 27463.