East Boston

Police seek East Boston woman missing since Monday

The Boston Police Department is searching for 57-year-old Alba Fernandez

Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman from East Boston.

Alba Fernandez, 57, was last seen Monday, being heard from around 6:30 p.m. that day.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Fernandez is described as a 5'11 white Hispanic woman who is about 220 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.

Authorities did not say what Fernandez was wearing when she was last seen, but they released a photo of her.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police note that Fernandez suffers from mental health complications.

She is known to frequent the areas of Logan International Airport, the East Boston branch of the Boston Public Library and Bremen Street Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4808 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left online, by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

East BostonMassachusettsBostonmissing person
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us