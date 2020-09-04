Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
sexual assault

Police Seek Man for Alleged Assault of Sleeping Woman in Manchester, NH

The woman told police that the man who assaulted her allegedly had a machete

By Young-Jin Kim

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping Friday morning.

Manchester police said they received a call just after 9 a.m. from a man who said his girlfriend told him she had woken up to another man assaulting her. The boyfriend was not there during the alleged incident, police said.

The victim said the man who assaulted her had a machete, according to authorities.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 3 mins ago

Labor Day Weekend to Bring Warm Days and Cool Nights

coronavirus 39 mins ago

What We Know About the Massive Dorchester ‘Super Spreader' Party

Police said the woman fled from the apartment and was able to escape.

The man eventually left the building, authorities said, adding the incident appeared to be random.

Police released a surveillance image of the man outside on Auburn Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Manchester police.

This article tagged under:

sexual assaultNew HampshireMANCHESTER
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us