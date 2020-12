Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who went missing from a nursing home.

Richard Westcoat was reported missing from an unnamed facility in uptown Attleboro, police said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Westcoat was last seen by workers Monday afternoon, police said, noted that he was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Police did not release a physical description of Westcoat, but they shared two photos of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-222-1212.