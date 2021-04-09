Police Seek Marlborough Armed Robbery Suspect

Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a local establishment.

Police say the robbery occurred Wednesday at business on Main Street near Cotting Avenue. Authorities did not disclose the name of the business.

According to police, no one was injured, and the suspect took off on foot.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marlborough Police.