Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Marlborough

Police Seek Marlborough Armed Robbery Suspect

Police say the robbery occurred Wednesday at business on Main Street near Cotting Avenue.

By Lara Salahi

Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a local establishment.

Police say the robbery occurred Wednesday at business on Main Street near Cotting Avenue. Authorities did not disclose the name of the business.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, no one was injured, and the suspect took off on foot.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

constitution beach 14 mins ago

Mass. Nurse, Capturing the Feeling of a Nation, Gets Stuck in Mud

forecast 37 mins ago

Saturday Will Be Another Gorgeous Spring Day. Here's What to Know

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marlborough Police.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MarlboroughMarlborough Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us