Police Seek Missing Woman Whose SUV Was Pulled From River in Lowell

Investigators are looking for a missing woman after pulling her vehicle from a river in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Kim Kelly-Oberhauser was last seen in Lowell around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Police said she was driving a black 2016 Range Rover.

Friday, a Range Rover was recovered from the Merrimack River near Regatta Field, and authorities confirmed it was Kelly-Oberhauser's.

Authorities are looking for a missing woman after her Range Rover was pulled from the water in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The efforts to find the missing person are ongoing, police said.

Kelly-Oberhauser is described as being 5'7 and about 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-937-3200.