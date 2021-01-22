Police Seek Missing Woman Whose SUV Was Pulled From River in Lowell

Investigators are looking for a missing woman after pulling her vehicle from a river in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Kim Kelly-Oberhauser was last seen in Lowell around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Police said she was driving a black 2016 Range Rover.
Friday, a Range Rover was recovered from the Merrimack River near Regatta Field, and authorities confirmed it was Kelly-Oberhauser's.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The efforts to find the missing person are ongoing, police said.
Kelly-Oberhauser is described as being 5'7 and about 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 978-937-3200.