Massachusetts police need the public's help finding a missing child last seen Thursday in Lowell.

Zach Musial, 10, was last seen in the area of Saratoga Street, police said.

Musial is 4'10" and 68 pounds with a shaved haircut, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket with black snowpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.