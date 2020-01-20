Local
missing woman

Police Seek Whereabouts of Missing Woman From Franklin

Kayla Quagan, 35, was last seen the morning of Jan. 17 with her small dog

By Melissa Buja

Police need the public's help locating a missing woman from Franklin, Massachusetts.

Kayla Quagan, 35, was last seen the morning of Jan. 17 with her small dog. She was reported missing the next day, according to police.

Authorities said at this time, police are looking to do a well-being check.

Quagan would be driving a gray 2009 Honda with Massachusetts registration 8CJ415.

Anyone with information on Quagan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 508-528-1212.

