Police seek woman accused of stealing historical items in Manchester, NH

Medals from the 1800s were among the items police say were stolen from the Manchester Historical Society in New Hampshire; Dennis Higgins has been arrested and authorities are looking for Mistie Donoghue Bourgeois

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a woman wanted after historical items were stolen after a break-in at the Manchester Historical Society.

Police responded to the burglary on Sept. 30, finding a broken display case. Historical items, including medals from the 1800s, were missing.

A man and a woman were seen in surveillance footage, police said in a press release Friday.

The male suspect, identified as 58-year-old Dennis Higgins of Manchester, was arrested Oct. 25 on a criminal trespass charge.

Police said the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Mistie Donoghue Bourgeois of Manchester. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-792-5508.

