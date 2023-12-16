Police seek woman accused of stealing historical items in Manchester, NH

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a woman wanted after historical items were stolen after a break-in at the Manchester Historical Society.

Police responded to the burglary on Sept. 30, finding a broken display case. Historical items, including medals from the 1800s, were missing.

A man and a woman were seen in surveillance footage, police said in a press release Friday.

The male suspect, identified as 58-year-old Dennis Higgins of Manchester, was arrested Oct. 25 on a criminal trespass charge.

Police said the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Mistie Donoghue Bourgeois of Manchester. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-792-5508.