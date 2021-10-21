Local

Massachusetts

Police Seek Woman Missing From Andover

Andover Police

Police in Andover, Massachusetts, are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Luisa Diaz, 61, walked away from a group home on North Street Wednesday morning, police said Thursday. She is not known to have taken medication that she needs since she left.

Diaz, a Methuen native, was last seen on Haverhill Street in that city around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said, adding that there was also a possible sighting on Winthrop Street in Lawrence.

Diaz is described as being about 5'2 and 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-623-3500.

