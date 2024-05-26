Pop up showers developing in New England

Sunny breaks early this afternoon will give way to ‘building’ clouds by the mid and late afternoon hours with pop up showers and thunderstorms developing.

The best chance for showers will be across Connecticut through Massachusetts, into New Hampshire, and up to central Maine, some of the storms may become strong to isolated severe along with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Highs reach the low to mid 80s Merrimack Valley into the Connecticut River Valley, mid to upper 70s coast, upper 60s to around 70 Cape Cod.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stays cloudy overnight with some late-night showers and sprinkles developing, few areas of patchy fog, especially across the Cape and Islands. Overnight lows in the mid 50s to 60.

Cooler and cloudy Memorial Day with the risk for showers in the morning and into the early afternoon. Steady rain moves in late in the day from west to east and continues into the overnight hours Monday…some of the showers will be locally heavy and may produce some flooding in poor drainage areas.

Showers exit early Tuesday morning with improving conditions through the morning into the afternoon. Highs Memorial Day in the mid to upper 60s coast, 70s inland. The mid-week is looking drier, but a few showers can’t be ruled out with some instability in the atmosphere…temps in the 70s Wednesday, upper 60s Thursday as an onshore flow develops.

Have a great rest of your weekend!