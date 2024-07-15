Boston Restaurant Talk

Popular Harvard Square diner that offered a mix of Greek and American fare has closed

It looks like a Cambridge diner that offered a mix of Greek and American fare has shut down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Zoe's in Harvard Square is no longer in business, with a sign out front at the Mass. Ave. eatery indicating that it has closed for good. This appears to be confirmed within a Reddit post, with a picture showing a "permanently closed" sign, and that poster indicates that it had been open as of a few days ago.

Zoe's first opened approximately 20 years ago, offering such dishes as omelets, spanakopita, lentil soup, burgers, kabobs, baked lamb, and gyros.

The address for Zoe's was 1105 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website is at https://www.zoescambridge.com/

