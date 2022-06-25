Local

Winthrop

Porch Collapse in Winthrop Sends 2 to Hospital

Two people, ages 70 and 65, were transported to MGH with serious injuries, officials said

By Jake Levin

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

Two people have been hospitalized after their porch collapsed onto some rocks below at a house in Winthrop, Massachusetts.

Police in Winthrop first responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday for an incident on Nahant Avenue, officials said, where they learned that a railing had given way from a porch at a residence.

Two people, ages 70 and 65, fell from the porch and were later extracted from the rocks by firefighters, officials said, before being transported to Mass General Hospital with what were described by officials as serious injuries.

It is unclear what may have caused the porch to collapse.

