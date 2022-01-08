Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Possible Candidates for Mass. Governor Have Deep Campaign Accounts

Walsh began the year with $5.1 million in his campaign account, compared to more than $3.6 million for Healey.

Possible candidates for Massachusetts governor have already stockpiled millions at the start of the election year.

The two Democratic names with the deepest bank accounts have yet to say whether they're running. They are former Boston mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and state Attorney General Martha Coakley.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

SALEM 24 hours ago

Person Struck and Killed by Car in Salem, Mass.

Massachusetts Jan 7

Deadly Crash Among Dozens Reported Across Mass. During 2022's First Snowstorm

Walsh began the year with $5.1 million in his campaign account, compared to more than $3.6 million for Healey.

The two announced Democratic candidates — Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz — had far less. Allen reported $370,000. Chang-Diaz reported 250,000.

Republican Geoff Diehl had more than $104,000.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMarty WalshMaura Healeycampaign finance2022 election
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us