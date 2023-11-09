ROCHESTER

Possible remains of baby found at Rochester recycling center

Police in Rochester, Massachusetts, say callers reported "what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products" at Harvey Waste

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a report that workers at a Massachusetts recycling plant found what's believed to be the remains of a baby.

Details are limited, but the Rochester Police Department said in a social media post Thursday that a 911 caller had reported the discovery of "what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products" at Harvey Waste on Cranberry Highway.

Police responded to the call around 10:40 a.m. Processing at the plant was stopped as authorities investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

ROCHESTERMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us