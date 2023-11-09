Possible remains of baby found at Rochester recycling center

Police are investigating a report that workers at a Massachusetts recycling plant found what's believed to be the remains of a baby.

Details are limited, but the Rochester Police Department said in a social media post Thursday that a 911 caller had reported the discovery of "what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products" at Harvey Waste on Cranberry Highway.

Police responded to the call around 10:40 a.m. Processing at the plant was stopped as authorities investigated.

No further information was immediately available.