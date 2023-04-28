Local

Martha's Vineyard

Remains of Baby or Fetus Found at Mass. Recycling Facility

The Cape and Island District Attorney's Office asked for help finding the fetus or newborn's mother, who "may live on, have ties to, or recently travelled to Martha's Vineyard"

By Asher Klein

The body of a baby or fetus was found at a recycling facility in Rochester, Massachusetts, on Thursday, prosecutors said Friday, asking for the public's help finding the mother.

The remains are believed to be related to Martha's Vineyard — the Cape and Island District Attorney's Office said in a statement the fetus or newborn's "mother may live on, have ties to, or recently travelled to Martha's Vineyard."

Anyone with information was asked to contact a Massachusetts State Police investigator at 508-790-5799.

The remains were found at the regional recycling facility Thursday, prosecutors said, but more information wasn't immediately available.

A representative for the district attorney's office declined to share more information Friday night, citing the ongoing investigation.

