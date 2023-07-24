Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Roxbury

Possibly two victims hurt during overnight shooting in Roxbury, police say

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A possible double shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston was under investigation overnight by police.

The Boston Police Department responded at around 10:15 p.m. to a possible double shooting on Walnut Street in Roxbury, the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene as well, and said that it took two people to a hospital.

A large police presence was seen in the area as law enforcement investigated the shooting.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional details have not yet been made available.

More Roxbury news

Boston 20 hours ago

3 charged in triple stabbing in Boston

Boston Jul 20

$7.2M set for updating troubled Roxbury park, but some say renovations aren't enough

This article tagged under:

Roxbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us