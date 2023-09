A postal worker was victim of a robbery in Dorchester on Friday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a call around 11:48 a.m. in the area of 88 Whitfield Street.

USPS inspection services said the mail carrier is uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on the incident they are urged to call 1-877-876-2455.