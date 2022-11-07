Local

Powerball Jackpot Just Shy of $2 Billion Ahead of Monday's Drawing

Although no one has been lucky enough yet to take home the jackpot, several people in Massachusetts won some serious cash over the weekend with their Powerball tickets

By Oscar Margain

The drawing for the now-record-shattering Powerball jackpot is Monday night, when nearly $2 billion will be up for grabs.

Nobody won the big prize over the weekend — which was a $1.6 billion jackpot as of Saturday's drawing— and now the lottery frenzy continues as a $1.9 billion jackpot remains to be won.

Several players in Massachusetts did have some luck during Saturday's drawing, though. A ticket sold at a Mobil station in Boxboro won $1 million, and six others sold in the state won $50,000.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August, which is why the current prize has gotten so high. Massachusetts state lottery officials say they see an increase in interest among players as the jackpot gets higher, particularly after it passes the $600 million mark.

There were changes made to the odds on both Powerball and Mega Millions a few years ago, which made it harder to win the jackpot but also made it more likely to win smaller prizes. That is likely a contributing factor to the high jackpot that's currently making headlines.

Powerball says its odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

