Prepare for Travel Impacts as a Winter Storm Moves In

In a storm advisory issued Monday night, MassDOT warned that the storm will bring challenging driving conditions and poor visibility

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and other agencies are warning drivers to use caution ahead of a storm expected to drop several inches of snow across the state, with higher totals in Western Massachusetts.

Dozens of districts have canceled or delayed school Tuesday. For the full list, click here. For more on the forecast, including snow total predictions across the state, click here.

In a storm advisory issued Monday night, MassDOT warned that the storm will bring challenging driving conditions and poor visibility. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is warning residents in Western and Central Massachusetts to prepare by charging cellphones, laptops and other devices in case of scattered power outages.

The MBTA is warning riders to check schedules in case of weather impacts to service. The agency will run observation trains on subway lines overnight to see where cleanup may be needed.

Logan Airport is also reminding passengers to check with their airline for flight status updates.

E-Z Pass Customer Service Centers in Lee, Ludlow, and Auburn will be closed on Tuesday and the Natick and East Boston locations will have a delayed opening of 11 a.m. Further east, drivers on I-93 should be advised that the HOV lane between and Boston won't be deployed because of the storm.

Non-emergency executive branch workers have been told not to report to work on Tuesday. The following RMV centers will be closed and road tests canceled:

  • Chicopee
  • Easthampton
  • Greenfield
  • Leominster
  • Milford
  • North Adams
  • Pittsfield
  • Southbridge
  • Springfield
  • Worcester

RMV locations at the following sites will open at 11 a.m.

  • Attleboro
  • Braintree
  • Brockton
  • Danvers
  • Fall River
  • Haverhill
  • Haymarket
  • Lawrence
  • Lowell
  • Martha’s Vineyard
  • Nantucket
  • Natick
  • New Bedford
  • Plymouth
  • Revere
  • South Yarmouth
  • Taunton
  • Watertown
  • Wilmington
