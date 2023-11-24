President Biden and family celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket with ‘polar plunge'

The Bidens are back on Nantucket where they traditionally celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, staying on the Massachusetts island through the end of the holiday weekend.

The president and first lady made a brief stop at the Nantucket Fire Department on Thanksgiving Day, dropping off pumpkin pies before returning to the Abram’s Point compound where the family is staying during their Nantucket visit.

Biden also took questions from reporters on the Israel Hamas hostage deal and was set to speak at 1:45 p.m. Friday on the release of hostages.

On Thursday, Biden and his grandkids also participated in the "polar plunge" in the frigid waters off Nantucket.

The 81-year-old president's granddaughter Naomi Biden shared a photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, showing President Biden wrapped in a yellow and white beach towel, writing in a post, "Annual Biden fam polar bear plunge. Happy Thanksgiving!”

It was likely a very chilly Turkey Day dip with water temperatures around 48 degrees.

Annual Biden fam polar bear plunge 🐻‍❄️



Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/pUuC6e5Qal — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 23, 2023

The president and first lady are scheduled to return to the White House on Sunday.