Amid historic flooding, Vermont city warns of ‘potentially dangerous situation' where dam could overflow

Federal help is headed to Vermont amid historic flooding in the Green Mountain State, after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration.

President Biden signed the declaration while in Lithuania, allowing FEMA to support the state as flooding concerns continue.

Vermont has seen remarkable rainfall, and the weather event is being compared to Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Gov. Phil Scott issued a state of emergency on Monday in response to the flooding.

Heavy rainfall brought flood damage to Vermont Monday.

Photos around the state showed rivers swelling to near-record levels, roads being washed out and cars almost completely submerged.

Flood warnings were in effect still on Tuesday morning in three Vermont counties.

Early Tuesday morning, city officials in Vermont's capital, Montpelier, warned of a "potentially dangerous situation," saying that the Wrightsville Dam has 6 feet of capacity left. City Manager William Fraser wrote in a news release that if the capacity is reached, water will spill into the North Branch River, which would send even more water into the city.

"There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage," Fraser wrote. "This will be particularly bad along the North Branch River corridor and into the downtown. Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining. People in at risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses."

Montpelier has requested water rescue assets to be moved into the area, and was also moving its dispatch center to the Water Treatment Plant.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, 19 people had been rescued with boats and another 25 evacuated.

Officials said on Monday that Londonderry, Ludlow and Weston were among the hardest-hit communities.

Dozens of roads are closed across the state as a result of the flooding. You can see an updated list here.