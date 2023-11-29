Joe Biden

President Biden visiting Boston next week for concert fundraiser

Tuesday's event, titled "You've Got A Friend in Joe," will feature singer-songwriter James Taylor

By Sam Doran

President Joe Biden waves as he leaves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
AP Images

President Joseph Biden's coming back to Massachusetts next Tuesday for a concert fundraiser featuring singer-songwriter James Taylor, the state Democratic Party said Tuesday.

The Dec. 5 shindig in Boston, titled "You've Got A Friend In Joe," will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, according to an invitation emailed out by MassDems Chair Steve Kerrigan.

Ticket prices range from $50 (mezzanine rear) to $500 (orchestra side front) to $7,500 (orchestra center front).  The time and address of the event won't be shared with ticketholders until 36 to 48 hours beforehand, Kerrigan wrote.

Biden just departed Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon after spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket with his family.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More stories about President Biden

news 18 hours ago

813,000 borrowers to get email from President Joe Biden on student loan forgiveness, White House says

news 8 hours ago

White House puts corporate ‘price gouging' front and center: ‘We see American families hurting'

U.S. Economy Nov 27

Biden says he's helped lower inflation as he hosts first meeting of his new supply chain council

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us