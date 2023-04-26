Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Presidential Hopeful Nikki Haley to Host 3 Events in New Hampshire This Week

This is the third time the Republican will visit the Granite State since announcing her presidential campaign in February

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

Presidential hopeful and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will be in New Hampshire this week, as she hosts three town halls in hopes of enticing Republican voters.

This week will mark the third time that Haley has paid a visit to the Granite State since launching her presidential campaign. During her visit, Haley will host town hall events in Bedford, Henniker and Laconia. The first of the town halls will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Murphy's Taproom and Carriage House in Bedford.

The 51-year-old Republican launched her presidential campaign in February. She served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, and then as ambassador to the United Nations for about two years.

More New Hampshire News

New Hampshire 15 hours ago

Massachusetts Woman Dies of Injuries From NH Crash

New Hampshire Apr 23

Police: Remains Found in Swamp Likely Missing New Hampshire Man

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us