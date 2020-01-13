An independent butcher shop that broke away from a chain of meat markets is closing its doors.

A poster within The Arlington List Facebook group page mentions (via an auction page from E.F. Smith) indicates that Prime, Your Trusted Butcher in Arlington Heights is closing, with a note on the shop's website indicating that the Mass. Ave. market will be shutting down by or before January 19. The note on the site says that they informed their employees after "careful consideration of the long-term financial performance of the store" and that gift cards, discount certificates, and store credits will be honored until their supplies run out.

Prime first opened in the fall of 2014, replacing a location of The Meat House, as the owner of the Arlington Heights location of the latter decided to change the place to an independent store with a new name. All New England locations of The Meat House now appear to be closed, with at least some becoming butcher shops with different names. (The website for The Meat House now goes to a location in New Jersey.)

The address for Prime, Your Trusted Butcher is 1398 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02476. Its website can be found at https://primebutchershop.com

