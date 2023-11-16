Protect yourself from porch pirates with these tips to keep your packages safe

It's holiday shopping season and local police departments are reminding residents to protect themselves from porch pirates.

According to a Security.org survey released at the beginning of the month, 17% of Americans have had a package stolen in the past three months, and 44% have had a package stolen at some point in their life.

On Thursday the Stoneham Police Department offered some tips to keep your purchases or gifts out of the hands of thieves. They include:

Setting up alerts to track your packages so you know when one is coming

Leave specific drop-off instructions for where a package should be left

Ask a neighbor or friend to grab your packages if you are not home for delivery

Consider getting a P.O. box or having packages delivered to your workplace or a secure pickup location

Install a security camera, video doorbell or other security system to protect your property and deter

Require a signature upon delivery

If you think your package has been stolen, confirm with the delivery company that it was actually delivered, then report it to law enforcement and the shipping company or retailer.

If you witness a package theft in progress, police caution against confronting the thief. Instead, pay attention to their appearance, and any vehicles and license plates so you can provide that information to police.