Man found dead in basement of Providence home

Officers found the man's body in the basement of a home on Westminster Street with what they described as obvious signs of trauma

By Thea DiGiammerino

Investigators outside a home on Westminster Street in Providence, Rhode Island.
WJAR-TV

A man's body was found in the basement of a Providence, Rhode Island home on Wednesday and police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Providence police said they were called to the home on Westminster Street for a welfare check, according to WJAR-TV. When they arrived officers found the man's body in the basement with obvious signs of trauma.

An investigation and search for a suspect is underway. Few additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

