Provincetown COVID Cluster Surpasses 900 Cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Provincetown, Massachusetts cluster has reached over 900, according to State Senator Julian Cyr.

The cluster jumped to 931, after the town reported 882 cases on Thursday. A report released over the weekend had attributed 430 cases to the outbreak.

As of Thursday morning, seven people had been hospitalized in connection with this cluster -- five from Massachusetts and two from out of state -- and no deaths had been reported, according to an update from Town Manager Ale Morse on Facebook.

The town’s Board of Selectmen voted unanimously earlier this month to require masks indoors, after a dramatic rise in cases following Fourth of July festivities.